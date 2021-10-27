Antara Capital LP Takes $4.20 Million Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. Antara Capital LP owned approximately 0.39% of ironSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. 1,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,626. ironSource Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

