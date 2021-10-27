Antara Capital LP Invests $485,000 in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Antara Capital LP owned 0.20% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRZN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRZN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,474. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

