Antara Capital LP Invests $2.91 Million in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHHC. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHHC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 5,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,081. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

