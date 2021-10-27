Antara Capital LP Has $1.52 Million Stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Antara Capital LP decreased its position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,668 shares during the quarter. Antara Capital LP owned 0.35% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,007,000. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,738,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNPR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 923,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,551. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.