Antara Capital LP Acquires Shares of 347,120 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 347,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,000. Endeavor Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Antara Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 26.97. 6,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,110. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 25.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.31.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

