ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

ANPDF opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

