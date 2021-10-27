Andra AP fonden Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

