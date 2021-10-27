Andra AP fonden Has $7.09 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $773.15 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $773.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $684.35. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

