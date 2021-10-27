Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $3.07

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $407.10 million and $13.67 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00005213 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.14 or 0.00843588 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,515,288 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

