Analyzing RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) & Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Zhangmen Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.48 -$20.30 million ($0.16) -7.88 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.52 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

RISE Education Cayman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhangmen Education.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman -4.59% 4.77% 0.91% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RISE Education Cayman and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

RISE Education Cayman currently has a consensus target price of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 130.16%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 638.92%. Given Zhangmen Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Summary

Zhangmen Education beats RISE Education Cayman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.