Analyzing Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mission Valley Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Civista Bancshares has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Civista Bancshares 28.16% 10.84% 1.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.97 $32.19 million $2.00 12.55

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.