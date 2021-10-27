Analyzing Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Femasys and Repro Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 4.58 -$1.21 million $0.02 124.50

Femasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repro Med Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A Repro Med Systems -14.16% -3.24% -2.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Femasys and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Femasys presently has a consensus target price of $16.73, indicating a potential upside of 134.24%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.68%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Femasys beats Repro Med Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

