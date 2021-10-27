Analyzing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

26.7% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entrée Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.16% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million N/A N/A Harmony Gold Mining $2.72 billion 0.89 $362.06 million $0.59 6.64

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Entrée Resources and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Harmony Gold Mining 1 2 0 0 1.67

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus price target of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Entrée Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.