Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

10/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $104.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

10/7/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $79.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. The company has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company has estimated roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, which has brightened the production outlook. Notably, the company’s balance sheet is significantly less levered. In fact, its debt-to-capitalization ratio has consistently been lower than the industry over the past five years. However, the rising expenses are hurting the upstream energy player’s bottom-line. Also, weak fuel demand is expected to plague the company as a rising number of infections are spreading across countries. This can further hamper the company’s profitability. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

8/30/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.35. 97,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,436. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

