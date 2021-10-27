Analysts Set SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Price Target at $7.25

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 108.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,298 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,032,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.02. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

