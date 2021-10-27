Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT at $116.29

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.57.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $5.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12,749.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

