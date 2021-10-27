Analysts Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 233,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

