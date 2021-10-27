Analysts Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Price Target at $40.38

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get CAE alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $30.17. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,309. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. On average, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.