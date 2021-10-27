Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

