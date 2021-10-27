Analysts Issue Forecasts for Webster Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Webster Financial by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

