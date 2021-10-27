Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.80 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.