Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 37.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,205,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000.

COUP stock opened at $241.15 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.66.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

