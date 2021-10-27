Analysts Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 62,166 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHX traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 406.57 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

