Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.19. 41,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 137,400.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 71.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

