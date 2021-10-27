Analysts Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADMS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

ADMS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.08. 41,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $11,887,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 1,114,000 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,840,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 538,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

