Analysts Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

VSCO opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,364,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

