Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.