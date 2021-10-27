Analysts Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Shift4 Payments reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.79 and a beta of 2.35. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.04.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.