Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.94 Million

Analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $206.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.20 million and the lowest is $199.25 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $172.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $800.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $865.81 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. Citigroup raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. 3,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,234. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

