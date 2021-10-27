Analysts Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVGI. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 3,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

