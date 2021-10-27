Analysts Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will announce sales of $3.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.40 million, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.