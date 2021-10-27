Analysts Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. 3,564,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

