Amundi Takes $187.09 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 446,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY stock opened at $437.63 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

