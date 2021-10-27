Amundi Purchases Shares of 526,419 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 526,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,481,000. Amundi owned 1.01% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $313.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.33.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

