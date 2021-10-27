Amundi Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Amundi acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,763,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PACCAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.