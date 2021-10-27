Amundi Invests $131.93 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 465,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. CX Institutional increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

NYSE KSU opened at $304.17 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.98 and a 200-day moving average of $283.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,546 shares of company stock valued at $15,850,233. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.