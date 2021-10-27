Amundi Acquires New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Amundi acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,193,000. Amundi owned about 0.26% of Align Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $593.30 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.36 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.46.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

