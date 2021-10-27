Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $71.17 on Monday. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $73.61.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
