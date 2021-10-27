Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $71.17 on Monday. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $73.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

