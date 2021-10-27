Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Amphenol has increased its dividend payment by 48.6% over the last three years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

NYSE:APH opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

