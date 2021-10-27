Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 37.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Amphenol by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $21,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

APH opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.