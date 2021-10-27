Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stake Decreased by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,799,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314,811 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for about 3.0% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned 7.80% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $200,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 28,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,004. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and have sold 175,266 shares valued at $1,863,278. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

