AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $20,596,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

AME stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,585. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

