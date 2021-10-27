American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,400 shares, a growth of 815.8% from the September 30th total of 263,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMYZF traded down 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.61. The company had a trading volume of 530,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.86. American Manganese has a 12 month low of 0.14 and a 12 month high of 2.25.

About American Manganese

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

