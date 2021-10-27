American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,400 shares, a growth of 815.8% from the September 30th total of 263,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMYZF traded down 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.61. The company had a trading volume of 530,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.86. American Manganese has a 12 month low of 0.14 and a 12 month high of 2.25.
About American Manganese
