AMEPAY One Day Trading Volume Tops $435,468.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $435,468.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00070098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00095663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.34 or 0.99971756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.74 or 0.06747735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

