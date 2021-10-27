Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €214.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €214.00 ($251.76) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €195.80 ($230.35) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €174.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96. Amadeus FiRe has a 52 week low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 52 week high of €196.60 ($231.29).

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

