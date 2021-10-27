Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €214.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €214.00 ($251.76) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €195.80 ($230.35) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €174.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96. Amadeus FiRe has a 52 week low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 52 week high of €196.60 ($231.29).
About Amadeus FiRe
