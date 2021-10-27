Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 76.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,670,000 after buying an additional 325,195 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 12.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amdocs by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.