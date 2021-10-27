Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 251,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 204,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after acquiring an additional 201,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $160,433,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.