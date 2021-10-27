AltaGas (ALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$16.53 and a twelve month high of C$26.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 76.03%.

ALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

