Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,400.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,064.40.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,786.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,554.37. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.