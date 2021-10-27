Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,360.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,070.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,786.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,554.37. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

